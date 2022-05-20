'We are experiencing mild symptoms' | Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and his wife test positive for COVID-19

Judge Wolff used this situation to address how persistent the virus can be.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff says he and his wife, Tracy, have tested positive for COVID-19.

He says he has notified those he was in close contact with, including those he interacted with at the State of the County address on Wednesday.

He also used this situation to address how persistent the virus can be.

Read his statement here:

“On Wednesday, I woke up with congestion thinking it was a head cold. This morning, after no improvement, my wife Tracy and I took a PCR test and we both tested positive for COVID-19. We do not know the strain nor how we came into contact with the virus. We are experiencing mild symptoms and are receiving treatment and care at home.

We have notified those that I have been in close contact with, including those I most closely interacted with at the State of the County address on Wednesday.

In the next few days, Tracy & I will be taking precautions suggested by health authorities and medical experts.