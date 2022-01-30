Bexar County jail inmate dies at hospital due to complications from COVID-19, BCSO says

Vanessa Estrada, 29, tested positive while in custody at the jail and was taken to University Hospital nearly three weeks later as her condition worsened.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman who tested positive for COVID-19 while incarcerated at the Bexar County Jail has died due to complications from the virus, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Vanessa Estrada, 29, tested positive on January 4 while in custody at the jail and relocated for quarantine. BCSO says her condition worsened in quarantine, and she was taken to University Hospital on January 24. They said that doctors there pronounced her dead on Saturday afternoon.

"Preliminarily, it is believed that Estrada succumbed due to complications from COVID-19 and pre-existing Tuberculosis," BCSO said in a release Sunday afternoon. "Additionally, there is no indication that Estrada had been vaccinated while in our custody."

Estrada had been in custody since December 6.