Bexar County inmates will now be offered, administered the Moderna vaccine

The partnership with University Health System and Carvajal Pharmacy will allow nearly 200 inmates to get the first of two vaccines on Saturday.

SAN ANTONIO — Inmates at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center will now be offered and administered the Moderna vaccine.

BCSO sent out the press release, saying the partnership with University Health System and Carvajal Pharmacy will allow nearly 200 inmates to get the first of two vaccines on Saturday.

The release says UHS Nursing staff assigned to the BCADC will offer all incoming inmates the opportunity to receive the vaccine.

Across Bexar County, more than 1.159 million vaccine doses have been administered, as of April 22. 511,804 Bexar County residents are fully vaccinated, representing 32.96% of the county's population eligible to receive a vaccination.