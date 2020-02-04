SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Thursday saying a Detention Deputy has tested positive for coronavirus.

BCSO says it appears to be a community transmission of COVID-19.

The deputy was asymptomatic while at work on Sunday, then reported feeling sick on Monday with symptoms consistent with nasal allergies, BCSO said.

On Tuesday, the deputy went to University Hospital, where they tested positive for pneumonia. Additionally, the deputy was tested for COVID-19 after having developed a fever, then released from University Hospital.

Later that day, the deputy went to Downtown Baptist. The deputy was admitted to Baptist Hospital and was later released after being tested again for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the deputy received positive test results for COVID-19 from University Hospital. As a result of this, the deputy will remain on leave until the COVID-19 conditions have fully subsided, BCSO said.

The deputy is currently assigned to the Adult Detention Center and is a 12 year veteran with the BCSO.

BCSO said the deputy did not have any contact with the public prior to being placed on administrative leave.

The deputies who were in close contact with this deputy have been placed on leave out of caution, and are currently not displaying any symptoms consistent with COVID-19, authorities said.

The inmates are believed to be at low-risk of contracting COVID-19, BCSO said, But will be monitored more closely for a 14-day period.

At this time, BCSO said there are no inmates in custody who have COVID-19.

