SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said that a 53-year-old detention deputy died of complications from coronavirus.

Salazar held a news conference with reporters via Zoom on Thursday afternoon to make the announcement.

Deputy Timothy Delafuente was a 27-year veteran of the force. He was found dead in the North Patrol Service area on Thursday morning.

Around 8 a.m., BCSO received a deceased person call. The person was confirmed to be a detention deputy.

When it was first reported, BCSO said the deputy died from what appeared to be medical complications, but officials have since confirmed that the deputy tested positive for coronavirus.

BCSO and Metro Health are investigating any contact he may have had with the public and other members of the department.

Sheriff Salazar also said in the press conference that 104 jail inmates had tested positive. The department previously reported 41 deputies had tested positive.

