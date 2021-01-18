Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert tests positive for COVID-19

Calvert represents over 500,000 residents in Precinct 4 of the two million who live in Bexar County.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert says he has tested positive for COVID-19, he confirms with KENS 5.

Calvert represents over 500,000 residents in Precinct 4 of the two million who live in Bexar County.

He ran unopposed in 2018 for his second four-year term. He is the youngest and first African-American County Commissioner in Bexar County.

Calvert has served as the honorary civilian commander of the 12th Flying Wing of the US Air Force, the Honorary Civilian Commander of the 433rd Flying Wing of the U.S. Air Force and attended the Air Force War College National Security Forum for Civilians.

In a statement to KENS 5, Calvert said: "At the present time, the court has changed our formation in the courtroom spreading desks six feet apart. We have the ability to have a member of the court participate in a remote location, but the address has to be listed on the agenda that is posted. We may have to look at state rules/law with respect to additional flexibility for some members to meet remotely but so far we have some ability to do so."

He also addressed others he works with and shared that other Commissioner Court members and staff have been offered tests.

"It is my understanding that all of the tests came up negative," he said.