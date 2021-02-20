Some Bexar County businesses can return to 75% occupancy as COVID-19 situation improves in area hospitals

SAN ANTONIO — Some businesses across Bexar county can return to 75% capacity under the state's current COVID-19 guidelines, local officials announced Friday.
During the city and county's coronavirus update Friday evening, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced that the area's hospitalizations have steadily improved and that the total number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients had dropped below the 15% total capacity threshold for the last seven days, dating back to February 12.
The following businesses can operate at a 75% limit, per the state:
- Restaurants
- Gyms
- Retail establishments, including vape stores and hobby stores
- Amusement parks
- Water parks
- Swimming pools
- Museums
- Libraries
- Zoos, aquariums, natural caverns, and similar facilities
- Indoor and outdoor professional, collegiate, and similar sporting events
The improving numbers also mean that elective surgeries no longer need to be postponed.
A statement from the city said officials "are grateful to see our hospitalization numbers decreasing but also want to remind the public that we still have to keep taking preventive measures to decrease the spread of COVID-19. The virus is still in our community and we must continue to stay vigilant and keep our most vulnerable safe.”
During Friday's briefing, Mayor Nirenberg noted that officials hoped to resume reporting COVID-19 case data Monday. Winter storms throughout the state prevented Texas officials from tabulating test result and fatality data this week.