Bexar County bars to shut down, starting Thursday

The executive order, issued by County Judge Nelson Wolff, cites the recent number of cases climbing at a significant rate - along with the positivity rate going up.

SAN ANTONIO — Starting at 11 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, bars and "similar establishments" in Bexar County will have to shut down.

The executive order, which came from County Judge Nelson Wolff, was announced Tuesday afternoon, after it was brought up at Monday evening's daily coronavirus briefing.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported 1,210 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total in Bexar County to 88,196. He said that with positivity rate and hospitalizations up, the pandemic is reaching a dangerous level. The death toll remains at 1,397.

In Wolff's letter submitted to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, he cited local consultation from health professionals as they are dealing with "a significant increase in the rate of infection in Bexar County."

The order states that "bars and similar establishments that hold a permit from TABC and are not restaurants as defined in paragraph No. 6 of GA-32, may no longer offer on-premises service in Bexar County."

To read the full executive order, click here.