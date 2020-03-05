SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office will provide an honor escort for Deputy Timothy De La Fuente as his remains are transported from the Medical Examiner's office to the funeral home.

Deputy De La Fuente died Thursday at his home after becoming seriously ill. The Medical Examiner confirmed he died from complications from coronavirus.

The honor escort will carry his remains from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office on 7337 Louis Pasteur to Mission Park South Funeral Home. The escort will begin at 9 a.m. Monday.

Procession Route

From the medical examiner’s office:

-Louis Pasteur to Babcock Rd

-Babcock Rd to Loop 410

-Left from Babcock to NW Loop 410

-Right onto eastbound IH10 heading towards downtown, pass through downtown and then continue to IH35 S.

-Exit SW Military Dr. and turn left on SW Military Dr. until arrival at Mission Park Funeral Home.

Once the procession arrives at the funeral home, the Training Academy Division will have the current Patrol class and Detention class lined up to honor and salute Deputy De La Fuente.

Funeral arrangements at this time are pending.

RELATED: Bexar Co. sheriff's deputy dies from coronavirus complications, medical examiner's office says

RELATED: BCSO investigating deputy's actions after incident involving NISD police officer

RELATED: Deputy sheriff's association alleges that remote-work refusal resulted in positive coronavirus diagnosis