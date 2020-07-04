SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County and City of San Antonio announced Tuesday that parks will be closed over Easter Weekend.

The closure is in keeping with Governor Abbott's Executive Order as well as Mayor Nirenberg and Judge Wolff’s "Stay Home, Work Safe" orders.

The city provided the following information about park closures for Easter:

All County parks and park amenities will be closed to the public effective Friday, April 10 at 9:00 p.m. through Monday, April 13 at 9:00 a.m.



All City parks, dog parks, and park amenities will be closed to the public effective Friday, April 10 at 11:59 p.m. through Monday, April 13 at 5:00 a.m.

The city also said that all outdoor activities at the city and county parks will be prohibited, except the use of trails, such as the Howard W. Peak Greenway Trail System.

Outdoor activities such as running, walking, and cycling are allowed on trails, as long as social distancing guidelines from the CDC are followed.



“In a large urban park system with over 250 parks and 70 miles of greenway trail system, we need the public’s support to help flatten the curve and reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Homer Garcia, Director of San Antonio Parks and Recreation. “Closing City and County parks during Easter weekend emphasizes the importance of staying home and practicing social distancing.”







