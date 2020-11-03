SAN ANTONIO — During the Bexar County Commissioners Court meeting Metro Health says they have started private testing for the Coronavirus. Test results will take 2 business days to receive.

The bad news is it will cost some people without health insurance $2,400.

"That cost is about $2,400, if you're on Medicare and are paying a 20% co pay then that's $480,” Dr. Junda Woo, Medical Director at Metropolitan Health District said.

In Texas, close to 5 million people don’t have health insurance. According to the U.S. Census Bureau Texas has the highest rate of uninsured residents in the country.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert was vocal at the meeting about the high cost of testing.

"If we don't do something as government to advocate for not price gouging on a test that's going to save the community I think we're all being derelict," Calvert said.

Dr. Woo says more federal funding could be on the way to help people who can’t afford the test, but for now they are asking people to rule out common illnesses like the flu before being tested for Coronavirus.

"The burden of families that if you have a good insurance program or if you are wealthy you can afford to be tested, but if you're not you're just going to be stuck with something, that unconscionable to me," Calvert said.

