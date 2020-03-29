SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office announced that a civilian employee at the video visitation facility has tested positive for coronavirus, possibly exposing the public and other BCSO employees.

The employee returned home from a cruise on March 15 and went to work on March 16 without symptoms, but reported feeling sick on March 18 and was placed on administrative leave. Officials say the employee came in contact with the public between March 16 and 18, but those people are at a low risk of exposure.

All other video visitation employees are on administrative leave until April 6, and other employees may have been exposed as well.

RELATED: Bexar County suspends video visitation for inmates due to coronavirus

"Two members of Sheriff’s Administration came into brief contact with the civilian employee and will be working from home through April 6," officials said in a release. Both of those employees are asymptomatic.

However, they came into contact with several members of the Sheriff’s COVID-19 Incident Command Team, which includes the sheriff’s command staff, detention supervisors, and deputies from the Law Enforcement Bureau.

"The members of the COVID-19 Incident Command Team will have no inmate contact and minimal employee contact, while continuing to report for work," the officials said. "At this time, none of these employees are showing any symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and had no direct contact with the video visitation employee who tested positive for COVID-19."

This is the first confirmed case at BCSO, but on Saturday officials reported that two deputies and 27 inmates may have been exposed. There are currently 3,134 inmates at the jail.

RELATED: BCSO: 27 inmates and 2 deputies under medical observation after possible exposure to coronavirus

RELATED: Real-time updates: 5 coronavirus deaths in Bexar County; Trump signs stimulus bill

RELATED: Watch live: White House Coronavirus Task Force providing update