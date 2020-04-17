SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The above video was originally published on April 13.

Inmates in a particular section of the Bexar County Adult Detention Center are being quarantined in their units after seven detainees who are housed there tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a BCSO spokesperson.

Those seven diagnoses account for nearly half of all Bexar County jail inmates who have tested positive for the virus (15). In addition, the spokesperson told KENS 5 that three deputies who work in that area of the detention facility have also tested positive.

While that annex is quarantined, no inmates will be cycled in or out, officials say.

Bexar County's current policy calls for inmates to be treated in the infirmary if they test positive and if they show symptoms of the coronavirus while a test result is pending.

