SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County authorities say eleven deputies are on administrative leave “out of an abundance of caution” after a chain of contact connecting them to a local doctor who was confirmed to have the coronavirus earlier this week.

That doctor, who is quarantined in their home, had recently tended to a Bexar County inmate housed at the hospital. According to Sheriff Javier Salazar, the deputies who were sent home had also come into contact with the inmate while still at the hospital.

“They’ve been asked to check in on a daily basis with our command structure to let us know that they’re OK,” Salazar said Wednesday.

BCSO said they were still awaiting results regarding the hospitalized inmate.

As of Thursday, there were 29 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bexar County not connected to the quarantine at JBSA-Lackland, including four cases of community spread illness. Additionally, Comal County officials confirmed their first case of travel-related COVID-19, and also issued a local disaster declaration.

