SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Administration has confirmed 5 more inmates have tested positive for coronavirus. This bring the total number of inmate cases to 7.

The Administration reportedly became aware of the new cases Monday evening and is currently working to trace the origins of each case.

Several of the inmates that tested positive recently developed a fever over 100℉ or presented flu-like symptoms. The inmates were tested for coronavirus and five tested positive. At least one of the inmates who tested positive is not showing any symptoms at this time.

The inmates who have tested positive are currently being housed in single cells in the infirmary.

Additionally, all inmates at the jail have been provided surgical masks and all employees are wearing personal protective equipment.

Common areas are being chemical disinfected daily, while high traffic areas are being disinfected every shift.

University Health Systems staff will screen inmates daily by administering temperature checks and identifying inmates with coronavirus-related symptoms.

The inmates who are symptomatic and those who have pending tests have been separated from the rest of the jail population.

At this time, 7 inmates, 14 deputies, 2 civilian employees, a Bexar County maintenance employee and one UHS Nurse assigned to the jail have tested positive for coronavirus.