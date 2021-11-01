BCSO: 45-year-old inmate dies in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

The inmate reportedly told jail staff he was experiencing symptoms on January 2. He was moved to the infirmary, and then taken to University Hospital on January 6.

SAN ANTONIO — A 45-year-old jail inmate has died at the hospital Monday afternoon after testing positive for coronavirus, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

The medical examiner has yet to rule on the exact cause of death, but officials say the preliminary cause appears to be complications from COVID-19.

"As per standard procedure, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID), Internal Affairs (IA), and the Public Integrity Unit (PIU) are conducting an investigation into this death," the sheriff's office said in a release.