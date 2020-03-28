SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has placed 27 inmates and 2 Court Security Deputies under medical observation after they were identified as being potentially exposed to coronavirus through secondhand contact, according to a press release from BCSO sent out Saturday afternoon.

Per the release, Friday night the Sheriff's Administration learned that a Bexar County District Court employee's family member tested positive for coronavirus recently.

The inmates and deputies placed under observation were identified as individuals who may have been in contact with the employee.

Of the 27 inmates who had contact with the employee, 22 who are still in custody, were evaluated and placed under separate medical observation.

None of the inmates in custody are showing any symptoms of coronavirus at this time. All inmates under medical observation have notified their families regarding potential second-hand exposure.

The two deputies assigned to the court are not displaying any symptoms at this time, but they have been placed on administrative leave with direction to self-monitor and report changes to BCSO Administration.

The employee has not developed symptoms and has not tested positive for coronavirus at this time.

BCSO Administration is currently working with Pretrial Services to notify the 5 potentially exposed individuals who have been released from BCSO custody.

Health officials have stated that the likelihood of anyone being infected in this way is low.