BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Driving up Highway 95 just north of Bastrop, you'll pass by three tall standing crosses that sit in front of In The Streets, Hands Up High Ministry.

The ministry known for having a family homeless shelter, a soup kitchen that feeds 100 people every day and hosting prayer services.

Due to the impacts from the coronavirus pandemic, the ministry has shifted its soup kitchen operations to a drive-thru for safely handing out lunches to people who need it.

The drive-thru runs Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 987 N SH 95, Bastrop, TX.

"It's very important. There are a lot of people who depend on a meal from the soup kitchen. I mean from children up to senior, adults. I mean it's very important to keep this going," said Roland Nava, the pastor and co-founder of the ministry.

Nava also said they'll be planning on delivering meals around Bastrop County in addition to the drive-thru soup kitchen.

“Communicating with the school in Bastrop, BISD (Bastrop ISD) and there are actually over 50% of the children who depend, maybe it might be 60% of the kids that go to BISD depend on breakfast and lunch from the schools and even the lunch program they have for the weekends where they have to bring food home," said Nava. “We’re going to continue doing this until everything returns to our regular operations.”

The ministry is asking for donations to keep their operations going. They specifically need materials like plates and plastic ware, among other things.

