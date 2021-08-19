Baptist Health receives relief as out-of-state healthcare workers pitch in during pandemic

The contracted staff members are coming from states such as New York, California, Alabama and Tennessee in this critical time.

SAN ANTONIO — Out-of-state healthcare workers are arriving in the Alamo City where hospitals are experiencing staffing shortages during the fourth surge of the coronavirus pandemic.

For 17 long months, healthcare workers across south central Texas have battled the coronavirus that sees no immediate in sight.

“I know we thought we were out of the woods. At the beginning of June, we thought we were good. It was a shock to all of us,” said Kristen Lemus, Baptist Health System's chief nurse executive.

Governor Greg Abbott last week called for the state to hire frontline medical workers from across the nation as hospitals struggle with accommodating the influx of coronavirus patients.

Baptist Health System has received its first cohort of state-hired staff, which includes 34 nurses and 20 respiratory therapists.

Contracted staff acquired through Baptist Health System’s hiring agency have been arriving over the past couple weeks as well.

“I think it’s going to help increase morale. It’s also going to help us expand our capacity. We’ve been extremely tight within all of our facilities across San Antonio,” Lemus said.

The workers are coming from New York, California, Alabama and Tennessee, among several other states.

“A lot of them just assimilate into our nursing units with no problem, and become a part of the staff. Sometimes, when I’m around, I don’t even know which one is our staff versus a contract staff sometimes,” Lemus said.

Lemus has a message for the community as the Delta variant continues to tax hospitals and its workers throughout Texas.

“I want to tell everybody to get vaccinated. Please get vaccinated. I think that will help us put an end to the situation that we’re in,” Lemus said.

Contracted staff just like Baptist Health employees will be required to get vaccinated.