Baptist Health chaplains provide spiritual care on the frontlines during the pandemic

Socially-distanced and virtual prayer sessions are held for the patients, families and health care professionals who've been impacted by the coronavirus.

SAN ANTONIO — With the pandemic comes grief and heartbreak for families of coronavirus patients and health care professionals working tirelessly to save lives.

Chaplains with the Baptist Health System have been working to uplift spirits during these emotionally-challenging times.

“Our chaplains have just been that steady rock for us and our shoulder to cry on and just very helpful and encouraging and help us to keep going every day to help our patients and our families,” said Julia Morales, who works as a Baptist Health nurse.

Morales has been caring for coronavirus patients in the ICU since May.

“It’s scary, it’s unpredictable. Being with their loved ones because they can’t be there to hold their hands, just to be that person for them has been challenging and rewarding,” she said.

Margaret Kirby is one of the chaplains who’s helped enlighten the frontline workers, patients and their families.

The chaplains have adapted to the pandemic, providing encouragement through prayer either in person with limited physical contact or over video conferencing apps such as Zoom or Face Time.