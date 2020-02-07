Back to school? The options SA area districts are offering for the upcoming school year

Some districts are planning to offer a distance learning or hybrid learning option for parents who are not comfortable with their children returning to school.

SAN ANTONIO — Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered that school districts can be open for in-classroom instruction for the 2020-2021 school year. Many districts around the state are making plans for social distancing, stagging start times and adjusting the calendars to accomodate possible coronavirus outbreaks.

But, some of them are also planning to offer a distance learning or combination learning option for parents who are not comfortable with their children returning to the classroom.

We have pulled together a list of the major school districts in San Antonio and the status of each of their plans and options for the upcoming school year.

Northside ISD: The district said that they will offer families a choice between in-person classes and distance learning when classes resume in the fall.

The school board and superintendent said there will be some changes to the distance learning model, and there will be additional sanitation and safety practices in the physical schools, including meal distribution.

"There are a lot of questions about what the reopening of schools will look like in August," they said, emphasizing the importance of safety and high-quality instruction. "We don’t have all the answers right now but we are preparing for the new year in ways that will offer our families choices."

Judson ISD: This district plans to offer both in-person and digital instruction for upcoming school year. In a letter from the superindendent on July 1, the district said it plans to release details of the instructional plan no later than July 8.

San Antonio ISD: Surveys out right now to parents are due July 9. The surveys are asking parents if they prefer in-person, digital instruction or a hybrid situation. Once the surveys are due, they will be reviewed by the district. In the meantime, the district has released an updated calendar that builds in additional days to make up missed days in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Northeast ISD: The district has already officially announced it will offer both in-person instruction and online learning after the Texas Education Agency released guidance in late June. The district released a statement that reads in part:

"At this time, NEISD still plans to resume in-person classes on August 17. We are excited to offer both face-to face and online learning options to our families. Online instruction will look different than it did at the end of last school year, including the fact that attendance will be taken. As we work to improve that learning option and sort through logistics, additional details will be forthcoming."

Click here for the full statement.

Comal ISD: It appears from the district's website and social media pages that the district is still working on a plan for students to return for the school year. The following information was found posted on the school's website:

"As we prepare for the upcoming school year, Comal ISD understands that there is a lot of concern among students, staff, and parents related to how we will return to school in the midst of the current COVID-19 environment. We realize that this is an ever-evolving situation and will continue to provide you information as warranted as we work with our local and regional health officials, as well as surrounding school districts on this issue. In the meantime, please find below helpful information resources about COVID-19, Summer Learning Opportunities, and other school operations."