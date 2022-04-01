Austin in Stage 5 threshold for all 3 'key staging indicators'

Officials track the 7-day moving average of new hospital admissions, community transmission rate and positivity rate when determining COVID-19 risk-based guidelines.

AUSTIN, Texas — As the omicron variant has increased the number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. – which made up 73% of new cases in late December – all three metrics local leaders use to determine COVID-19 risk-based guidelines staging have skyrocketed.

On the City's dashboard, officials track the seven-day moving average of new hospital admissions, community transmission rate and positivity rate when determining COVID-19 risk-based guidelines staging. As of Jan. 4, all three indicators are in Stage 5 territory.

Austin's community transmission rate and positivity rate were at 173.5 and 8.9%, respectively on Dec. 23 when this story was initially published. As of Jan. 4, those metrics have grown to 434.6 and 18.3%.

However, the seven-day moving average of new hospital admissions remained in Stage 3 territory at 16, as of Dec. 23. As of Jan. 4, that metric has grown to 66, which also surpasses Stage 5 territory.

The City moved from Stage 3 to Stage 4 of its COVID-19 risk-based guidelines on Dec. 29. As of Jan. 4, the City remains in Stage 4 despite all metrics lying in Stage 5 thresholds.

Here is a look at what that means for both vaccinated and unvaccinated Texans:

Health leaders urge the community to start masking in public spaces regardless of vaccination status, test for coronavirus over the holidays and during travel and get fully vaccinated, including a booster shot.

Austin Public Health gave an update on the state of the coronavirus in Austin Jan. 4:

GRAPHS: COVID-19 data Jan. 3, 2022 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10