x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

Austin in Stage 5 threshold for all 3 'key staging indicators'

Officials track the 7-day moving average of new hospital admissions, community transmission rate and positivity rate when determining COVID-19 risk-based guidelines.

AUSTIN, Texas — As the omicron variant has increased the number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. – which made up 73% of new cases in late December – all three metrics local leaders use to determine COVID-19 risk-based guidelines staging have skyrocketed. 

On the City's dashboard, officials track the seven-day moving average of new hospital admissions, community transmission rate and positivity rate when determining COVID-19 risk-based guidelines staging. As of Jan. 4, all three indicators are in Stage 5 territory.

Austin's community transmission rate and positivity rate were at 173.5 and 8.9%, respectively on Dec. 23 when this story was initially published. As of Jan. 4, those metrics have grown to 434.6 and 18.3%. 

Credit: Texas Department of State Health Services
Source: Texas Department of State Health Services

However, the seven-day moving average of new hospital admissions remained in Stage 3 territory at 16, as of Dec. 23. As of Jan. 4, that metric has grown to 66, which also surpasses Stage 5 territory.

The City moved from Stage 3 to Stage 4 of its COVID-19 risk-based guidelines on Dec. 29. As of Jan. 4, the City remains in Stage 4 despite all metrics lying in Stage 5 thresholds.

Related Articles

Here is a look at what that means for both vaccinated and unvaccinated Texans: 

Credit: Austin Public Health
Courtesy: Austin Public Health

Health leaders urge the community to start masking in public spaces regardless of vaccination status, test for coronavirus over the holidays and during travel and get fully vaccinated, including a booster shot.

Austin Public Health gave an update on the state of the coronavirus in Austin Jan. 4:

GRAPHS: COVID-19 data Jan. 3, 2022

1 / 10
Texas Department of State Health Services
Source: Texas Department of State Health Services

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING

Anonymous donor's $180K cash gift was in college's mailroom for months

Video shows Amazon 18-wheeler trailer hanging off Interstate 35

In Other News

How to properly use at-home test, when you should take the test