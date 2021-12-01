Austin-area ICU capacity projected to run out in 2 days, APH says

"When we exceed capacity, we will do so not only for COVID patients but for all individuals needing hospital care in this community," Dr. Jason Pickett said.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-area ICUs are projected to run out of capacity in two days as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Travis County.

In an update with City leaders on Tuesday, Austin Public Health (APH) said ICU capacity still teeters the line of becoming overrun. Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said hospital capacity becoming overwhelmed was "inevitable," according to data from UT's COVID-19 Modeling Consortium.

Austin's hospitalization rate was at 19% as of Jan. 12, meaning COVID-19 patients make up 19% of total hospital capacity. Dr. Escott said, for ICU beds, the median projection for exceeding capacity is in two days, according to the UT models.

As of Jan. 12, ICU admissions for COVID-19 patients were at 180, out of the total capacity of 200 for the area. Dr. Escott said the area has been at the 180 mark for three days in a row and added that the plateau was helpful "for us to catch our breath."

City Councilmember Greg Casar said positivity rates in the area are down this week, but other metrics remain dire.

“Our community has administered a big increase in the number of tests, because more people are getting sick,” Casar said on Twitter. “So the percent positive has dipped some, but the overall number of sick is rising.”

The Austin area is now seeing an average of 87 new COVID-19 hospitalizations per day.

On Tuesday, the City opened an alternate care site at the Austin Convention Center to take in COVID-19 patients. The facility has a capacity of 25 beds and can expand to 250 more beds if needed.

"Activating the Alternate Care Site means that we believe that it is inevitable that the healthcare system in Central Texas will exceed capacity and will soon be overwhelmed," said Dr. Jason Pickett, the alternate health authority for Austin-Travis County. "When we exceed capacity, we will do so not only for COVID patients but for all individuals needing hospital care in this community. We need this community to take substantial steps now to avoid a catastrophic surge."

According to a joint statement from Ascension Seton, Baylor Scott & White Health and St. David’s HealthCare on Tuesday, the 2,473 staffed beds within all three healthcare systems are 75% occupied, and the 483 ICU beds are 91% occupied.