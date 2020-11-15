Austin High School temporarily closing due to 'gradual but steady' rise in COVID-19 cases

The school will be closed through Wednesday, Nov. 18.

AUSTIN, Texas — Students who go to Austin High School will not return to the classroom on Monday. The school is temporarily closing due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

A spokesperson with the Austin school district said there has been a "gradual but steady" rise of COVID-19 cases at the campus.

Starting Monday, Nov. 16, through Wednesday, Nov. 18, students will learn remotely and extracurricular activities will be canceled or moved off-site.

On Monday, the district is also doing drive-up testing at the high school for students and staff who have been on campus, and for students who have been learning at home but are participating in extracurricular activities. The drive-up testing event will be from noon to 3 p.m.

So far, no other schools in Austin's school district are affected.

On Saturday, Nov. 14, Travis County reported 300 new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 34,504 cases and 466 deaths since the start of the pandemic. At least 32,076 people have recovered from the virus.

As for the state, Texas became the first state in America to surpass 1 million coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. The state is preparing for a second surge in COVID-19.