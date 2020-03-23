AUSTIN, Texas — In response to the protection gear supply chain shortages for the medical community and healthcare workers throughout the Austin area, the Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) announced it was partnering with the City of Austin Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) and Austin Public Health (APH) to facilitate the collection of protective gear from the public.

In anticipation that supply chain challenges continue, it is expected that these critical supplies will be needed by front-line healthcare workers treating of COVID-19 patients in the coming weeks, ADRN said. HSEM and APH are working together to distribute the donated supplies based on need.

ADRN is encouraging Austinites to donate the following supplies:

Hand Sanitizer (of all sizes)

Antibacterial Soap

N95 Masks (NEW)

Surgical Masks (NEW)

Industrial Masks (N-95 or Dust)

Disinfectant Wipes (NEW)

Latex Free Gloves

Eye Protection Goggles or glasses (NEW)

Face Shields (NEW)

Protective Gowns (water resistant)

Disposable Food Grade Gloves

Thermometers (NEW only) - old style or new style, especially non-contact version

“What a great opportunity for Austinites to pay it forward to a community of professionals that have always been there for us in our time of need” said Daniel Geraci, Executive Director of the Austin Disaster Relief Network. “I personally went through my own stash of personal protection gear and dropped off a box full of new protection supplies to make sure healthcare workers were protected as they assist those impacted by the coronavirus. I am also personally asking Austinites to join me in what I am calling the Coronavirus Challenge, as the coronavirus is trying to take away life, I am asking Austinites to give life by giving out of their abundance to help healthcare professionals.”

ADRN is asking the public to drop off their extra supplies at the following locations:

ADRN Headquarters/HOPE Family Thrift Store 1122 East 51st Street, Austin 78723 March 22 through March 28, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Celebration Church (North) 601 Westinghouse Rd - Georgetown, TX 78626 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Greater Mt. Zion (East) 4301 Tannehill Ln - Austin TX 78721 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Life Austin (Southwest) 8901 W Hwy 71 - Austin TX 78736 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



ADRN will ensure that all supplies get the appropriate sources. All donations are tax deductible.

