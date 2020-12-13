Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Texas women's basketball game postponed due to contact tracing issues

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Sunday, Dec. 13.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 1.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 23,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 1.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 23,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 42,441 cases have been reported and at least 505 people have died. At least 38,520 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 8,091 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 107 people have died. At least 6,927 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 15,462 cases have been reported in the county and at least 180 people have died. At least 14,137 people have recovered from the virus.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

8:25 p.m. – Manor ISD reported that over the weekend, a staff member at Manor High School had tested positive for COVID-19.

"As precautionary measures, we are following the recommendation from our local health officials. Due to privacy requirements, we will not be releasing the names of the individuals or details that may identify them," the district said

8:20 p.m. – Travis County reported 305 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. At least 42,441 cases have been reported to date and at least 505 people have died. At least 38,520 people in the county have recovered from the virus.

5:20 p.m. – Manor ISD has reported that a campus staff member at Manor Elementary Early Learning Center tested positive for COVID-19.

"As precautionary measures, we are following the recommendation from our local health officials. Due to privacy requirements, we will not be releasing the names of the individuals or details that may identify them," the district said.

2:15 p.m. – Today's Texas women's basketball game against Tennessee has been postponed due to COVID-19 contact tracing issues within the Longhorns' program. It's unknown at this time if there will be a future make-up date for the game.

The Longhorns are expected to return to the court to open Big 12 Conference play on Thursday, hosting Kansas.

This postponement comes just days after a Texas Football game was canceled after COVID-19 spread through the program.

Earlier in the week Texas WBB Head Coach Vic Schaefer talked about the COVID-19 protocols and how difficult it can be.



"It's a really tough place to put us as coaches and to put our players in."



The Longhorns now have to postpone the game against Tennessee due to COVID-19 @KVUE pic.twitter.com/n4MEX6NOvT — Emily Giangreco (@EmilyGiangreco) December 13, 2020

8 a.m. – Free drive-thru testing will be available in Williamson County from Monday, Dec. 14, through Thursday, Dec. 17. The testing site will be located at the Williamson County Expo Center at 5350 Bill Pickett Trail in Taylor.

The site will be open each day from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. or while supplies. The testing will be open to all Texans. No appointment is needed and no symptoms are necessary to be tested.

Free COVID-19 testing in Taylor available for all Texans Mon., Dec. 14, to Thurs., Dec. 17, thanks to WilCo’s Office of Emergency Management & @TDEM.

-Drive-up style

- 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. Site may close early if supplies run out due to demand

-More info at https://t.co/e6NHgpUbq0 pic.twitter.com/VVHXzxY4md — Williamson County (@wilcogov) December 13, 2020