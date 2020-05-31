Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Youth camps, sports can resume; certain pro sports can return without fans

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Sunday, May 31.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 31 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 62,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 41,000 people have recovered from the virus.

More than 62,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 41,000 people have recovered from the virus. Central Texas counties: Travis County: More than 3,200 cases have been reported and at least 93 people have died. At least 1,152 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 600 cases have been reported and at least 24 people have died. More than 380 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: There have been at least 329 cases reported in the county and at least four people have died. Around 181 people have recovered from the virus.



Top headlines:

Updates:

10:40 a.m. – As of May 31, day and overnight youth camps and youth sports can resume in Texas. Certain professional sports may also resume without in-person spectators. Those sports include basketball, baseball, car racing, football, golf, softball and tennis.