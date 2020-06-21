TABC suspends alcohol licenses at 4 Austin bars due to COVID-19 safety violations

Four Sixth Street bars have had their alcohol permits suspended for 30 days.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) has suspended the alcohol permits of four Downtown Austin bars because they were breaking social distancing rules.

On Saturday, the TABC said Buford's Backyard Beer Garden and Whiskey, Tango, Foxtrot Icehouse, both located on West Sixth Street, were issued an emergency order for a 30-day permit suspension. On Sunday, it announced UnBARlievable, also located on West Sixth Street, has also received a suspension. And, on Monday, Soho Lounge on East Sixth Street was added to the list for violating the capacity limit.

The reported violations were part of the second and third nights of the TABC's Operation Safe Open to inspect businesses across Texas to ensure they're following protocols to stop the spread of COVID-19. Requirements include indoor customer capacity limits of 50% for bars and 75% for restaurants, along with social distancing of at least six feet between groups of customers.

"Protecting the health and safety of Texans during this pandemic is our top priority," TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. "We warned businesses TABC will have no tolerance for breaking the rules, and now, some bars are paying the price. I hope other establishments will learn from these suspensions."

A total of 17 Texas bars have been issued an emergency order for a 30-day suspension:

Monday

Burnhouse, San Antonio

The Cantina (W. Exchange Ave.), Fort Worth

Soho Lounge, Austin

Siete Banderas, Laredo

Electric Cowboy, Longview

Sunday

Handlebar Houston, Houston

BARge 295, Seabrook

Harris House of Heroes, Dallas

The New PR’s, Fort Worth

UnBARlievable (West 6th), Austin

Little Woodrow’s, Lubbock

Coconuts, El Paso

Saturday

Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden, Austin

Whiskey, Tango, Foxtrot Icehouse, Austin

Friday

Werk Bar, El Paso

Marty’s Live, Dallas

Elevate Night Club, McAllen

TABC is continuing to monitor bars and restaurants to ensure they are following COVID-19 safety protocols. Businesses found to be in violation face a 30-day license suspension on the first infraction and a 60-day suspension on the second.