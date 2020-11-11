AT&T Center will host free COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic individuals

Starting on Wednesday, November 11, testing will be held weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Lot 2.

SAN ANTONIO — Asymptomatic individuals will now be able to be tested for COVID-19 for free at the AT&T Center.

This morning, it was announced that Community Labs and the City of San Antonio, would be offering local residents a third sit for COVID-19 testing of asymptomatic individuals.

In addition to the free-testing sites located the Cuellar (5626 San Fernando Street) and Ramirez (1011 Gillette Boulevard) Community Centers, the AT&T Center will hold testing weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Lot 2.

Testing is free and open to anyone who does not exhibit symptoms of COVID-19.

Appointments are not required and walk-ins are welcome.