'It’s been a long wait': More COVID-19 testing sites to open in Bexar County

Bexar County commissioners signed off on additional ARPA grant money to open additional COVID-19 test sites.

SAN ANTONIO — More testing sites will be opening in Bexar County soon.

On Tuesday, county commissioners signed off on opening two new sites while expanding others.

No matter where you go—many COVID testing sites have either long lines of cars or shelves of at-home tests are empty.

“It’s been a long wait, I had my husband bring me some coffee and a taco because I got hungry,” San Antonio resident Carmen Pruneda said.

Pruneda spent more than 5 hours in her car at a rapid testing site off Fredericksburg Road near Interstate 410. It’s the second time in four days she’s getting tested.

“I went to Palo Alto [College] on Friday, they were having problems with getting their supplies in, I still haven’t gotten my results,” Pruneda said.

Those stories reached the Bexar County Commissioners Court.

On Tuesday they approved an additional $1.3 million of American Rescue Plan Act to fund at least two additional testing sites in the county.

BioBridge Global Community Labs will open a testing site at the Wonderland of the Americas Mall and in the City of Converse.

Testing company Con Corazon which focuses on schools will expand test sites and add new ones but its unclear how many sites and where they will be located.

“The idea behind it is, let’s make another investment in making sure that people have access to COVID testing, and we’re hopeful we can get this done ASAP, the need is there,” County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez said after the unanimous approval of the court.

Commissioner Rodriguez says it’s a significant step amid the surge of COVID-19 within San Antonio.

He encourages people to get tested no matter how small the symptoms may be.

“I think we need to have our guard up and double down and making sure we’re paying attention to our body and symptoms, but also being safe around friends and the community.”

While Pruneda isn’t happy with the hassle of waiting—she wants others to have the access to testing they need.

“I am glad there are more sites opening. Think we need those because the ones we have are getting full, fast,” Pruneda said.

The site at the Wonderland of the Americas Mall could be open as early as this weekend, but no timeframe was given for the testing site in Converse.