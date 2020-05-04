SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The above video was originally published on April 3.

Localized spread of the novel coronavirus continues to be a major factor in San Antonio's efforts to combat the disease, as the latest figures from local leaders signaled 24 new COVID-19 cases classified as "community transmission," for a total of 117.

They also reported two additional deaths in the county attributed to the coronavirus; there have been 11 in all. One of them was a resident at the Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on the southeast side, where an outbreak has killed two and infected nearly 70 residents.

Both new deaths were men in their 80s who had other health conditions, according to Nirenberg, who emphasized that the battle against COVID-19 isn't expected to end anytime soon.

“Where we are now is concerning when it comes to the spread of the disease," Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. "We knew this was going to be the period of time when we were going to see community transmission progress.”

In what has become a refrain in these daily briefings, Nirenberg, along with County Judge Nelson Wolff, emphasized that the public must do their part to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus through social distancing. In that vein, both officials responded to new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control offered on Friday, recommending that people wear "cloth face coverings" when in public settings.

Previously, the CDC said only those who were showing symptoms should wear masks. Now, new research shows the virus can be transmitted by an individual even if they aren't symptomatic—and by breathing or simply talking. Both Nirenberg acknowledged the new guidelines, adding a caveat.

"Please don't have a false sense of security because of the mask," Wolff said. "The most important thing you've got to is continue to stay six feet away from someone else, and wash your hands."

At a time when health facilities across the country are doing everything they can to stay stocked up on essential supplies in anticipation of more coronavirus patients, the mayor and county judge stressed the importance of leaving "medical-grade" masks on physical and online store shelves for healthcare workers and first responders.

"If you have a bandana or a scarf, it's better than nothing," Nirenberg said.

Meanwhile, 42 new confirmed cases of the virus in total were confirmed in Saturday afternoon's update from Mayor Ron Nirenberg and County Judge Nelson Wolff, bringing the number in Bexar County to 384.

"We have not seen the worst yet of COVID-19 in San Antonio," he said, adding that it is "critically important" the city work toward "a wider assessment" of the area to locate potential hotspots.

The city's stay-home order remains in effect through at least April 9, which means only essential businesses should be operating in the Alamo City and residents should limit leaving their homes as much as they can. Earlier this week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott amended a previously-issued executive order to essentially expand it into a stay-home mandate for the whole state.

Surge in calls to Metro Health

A day after the city announced it would no longer require a referral from a doctor to test residents of COVID-19, Nirenberg said there was a huge spike in calls by those requesting they be tested.

However, he emphasized that those who were exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus would be prioritized, and residents first have to take an online self-screening to see if they qualify.

The bulk of those calls into the city's specialized hotline, Nirenberg says, have been general questions. And residents can expect to get them answered.

“We want to make sure people get the help they need, certainly get the information they need, and ultimately get the test they need," he said. "If that’s required."

