As COVID-19 cases surge in San Antonio, so too is the demand for testing

Wait times are staggering and lines are long for those hoping to get a coronavirus test this week.

SAN ANTONIO — As novel coronavirus cases spike locally and across Texas, San Antonio officials are pleading with residents to take precautions and play it safe during Father's Day Weekend.

Metro Health reported 412 new coronavirus cases in Bexar County, the second-highest daily total since the pandemic began. With increased concerns has come a surge in demand to get tested, and some symptomatic patients say they're frustrated about waiting to get a test.

But Metro Health says it's trying to get more people tested and at a faster rate. Health leaders say a higher testing capacity and more sites are on the way. According to the city, the pop-up sites that are usually only three days are moving to six starting Monday.

"We are very aware of the fact that a lot of people want to get tested, and cannot," Assistant City Manager Colleen Bridger said Friday. "We have made a number of changes."

Denise Garcia, a single mother in San Antonio, said it took her 48 hours to land a testing spot for the virus.

"I feel like it is such a public disservice for people who are sick," she said. "(It's) stressful."

She's been scrambling to find a place to get tested for the coronavirus.

"I think about if my mom had to go tested what an ordeal that would be for someone who is elderly, or someone that has some kind of physical disability," she said.

Garcia said she started showing symptoms of the virus a couple of days ago. She immediately called the city, but said she couldn't get through. On Friday, she said she stopped by the pop-up testing site three hours before it opened and said there were hundreds in line. The free testing sites are known to bring out large crowds. She searched around for med clinics, but the wait times were staggering.

"It was a lot of hard work," she said.

Finally, she ended up at a private clinic.

"So, I sat in my car for like four hours waiting, and then the test only took five minutes. And I am like, 'Oh, that's it.'"

Garcia is staying optimistic during the whole ordeal and she now waits patiently waiting for her results. But she's also warning others to do their homework.

According to the city, more than 5,000 people were tested on Friday. And the demand is only getting higher.