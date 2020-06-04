SAN ANTONIO — People looking to be tested for coronavirus in San Antonio no long need a doctor's permission to do so.

“If you think you might be experiencing symptoms take it seriously,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.

In a press conference on Sunday, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said starting Monday there will be more testing options.

“We should have local labs up and going to do the testing, rather than using the federal one that take 4 to 5 days,” Judge Nelson said.

Judge Nelson says results coming from the new local lab will be processed much quicker.

“They should be able to turn around the test in 48 hours. So you’ll be able to get test results faster,” Judge Wolff said.

As far testing requirements, people now just have to be symptomatic and pre-screened to be tested for coronavirus.

For those wondering whether or not they’ll qualify, the City of San Antonio has set up a free screening questionnaire online that will let a person know if need to be tested or not.

Mayor Nirenberg says now that those testing requirements have been lowered, they expect the number of tests conducted to double this week.

"Everybody who has sought an appointment and went through the pre-screening was able to secure an appointment. So we’re moving through those calls and getting folks scheduled without any delay,” Mayor Nirenberg said.

RELATED: Watch live: White House Coronavirus Task Force gives update

RELATED: Real-time updates: 410 coronavirus cases in Bexar County; one additional death reported Sunday

RELATED: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to ICU after coronavirus symptoms 'worsened'