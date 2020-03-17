SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — As the coronavirus cases continue to grow, acts of kindness are spreading near and far, too.

In San Diego, Harrah’s Resort Southern California donated over 8,000 pounds of produce and refrigerated items to the San Diego Food Bank. It also donated over 800 pounds of food to the Foundry Escondido.

The move came after the casino temporally shut down in the ongoing fight to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, or COVID-19.

“During this time of uncertainty, we want to ensure that families, seniors, and children in need have access to food,” said Bo Mazzetti, Chairman of the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians.

As San Diego County bars and restaurants temporarily close down, Skrewball will be raising awareness through its SKREW COVID-19 campaign. As part of the campaign, Skrewball will be donating and encouraging others to donate to USBG’s new Bartender Emergency Assistance program.

The original owner of OB Noodle House and The Holding Company – Steven Yeng – announced that for every dollar donated to help bartenders, they will also donate a dollar. The goal is to raise $500,000 by the end of the week.

Care packages will also be made for service industry workers.

Having survived polio in the 1980s, Yeng said he understands what it is like to live through a pandemic.

Over the weekend, disturbed by empty store shelves and reports of hoarding during the coronavirus crisis, a man stood on a Southern California street corner and held up a homemade cardboard sign with a simple request: “Share your toilet paper.”

Jonny Blue told San Diego Union-Tribune that the response to his impromptu toilet paper exchange was overwhelmingly positive. Drivers honked horns in support and stopped to drop off rolls of TP.

Just as quickly, Blue handed rolls to those in need. Blue said he wants to “encourage people to be better” amid the pandemic.