SAN ANTONIO — The Artisan on Alamo Distillery isn't shutting down due to coronavirus, but they're changing their operations to help flatten the curve.

The distillery's tasting room is closed, but they are doing what they can to address the shortage of cleaning supplies caused by coronavirus. They will be selling 80% ethanol curbside at their location on 8th Street from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

As the world fights the spread of this infectious disease, demand for cleaning supplies has skyrocketed and many bars have been ordered to close. The Artisan is making the most of these rapid changes, selling ethanol that can be used to clean and sanitize surfaces.

If you want some Texas Pride Vodka and a mixer, you can still pick up those vital quarantine supplies as well.

