x
Arrests made on 4th day of Detroit summer school protests

The group protesting started on Monday and say officials are putting people at risk by offering voluntary summer classes during the pandemic.
Credit: AP
Demonstrators block the driveways of the Detroit Public Schools West Side Bus Terminal to keep school buses from running on the first day of summer school, in Detroit, Monday, July 13, 2020. Concerns about COVID-19 and a lack of safety measures prompted the protesters to demand that schools close.

DETROIT — Police say they arrested at least 11 protesters who tried to block buses from picking up Detroit students. 

It's the fourth day of demonstrations against voluntary summer classes during the coronavirus outbreak. 

The Detroit school district this week began offering online or in-person instruction to more than 1,500 students. 

Students and teachers must wear masks, and class sizes are smaller to reduce any virus risk. But a group of people has appeared each day since Monday to protest the program, saying officials are putting people at risk. 

Superintendent Nikolai Vitti says he's serving familes and "adjusting to the new normal" with COVID-19. 

Detroit summer school protests

AP
Workers sit around dozens of idle school buses after demonstrators blocked the driveways of the Detroit Public Schools West Side Bus Terminal to keep the buses from running on the first day of summer school, in Detroit, July 13, 2020. Concerns about COVID-19 and a lack of safety measures prompted the protesters to demand that schools close. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP) (David Guralnick/The Detroit News)/Detroit News via AP)

