SAN ANTONIO — As hospitals grind and healthcare workers hustle the virus continues to take its toll. In San Antonio, 44 people have died from the coronavirus. Marco Bustamante is heartbroken by that number but grateful to not have been one of them.

"I mean it's scary," the San Antonio resident said. "I do feel a lot better than I did the last couple of weeks."

Bustamante was hospitalized with coronavirus about a month ago. Days later his partner Julian Tovar also tested positive.

"I'm still having some lingering symptoms," Tovar told KENS 5 over FaceTime as he sat next Bustamante.

The two say they are considered recovered in Metro Health's eyes without needing to get retested. Metro Health confirmed that.

"It's acceptable to consider the vast majority of folks with mild symptoms recovered once they show improvements in their symptoms, they're fever-free for 72 hours without taking any fever medication and at least 7 days have passed from the onset of illness," Dr. Anita Kurian the assistant director of San Antonio Metro Health said.

City leaders claim 44% of people confirmed to have coronavirus in Bexar County have recovered.

KENS 5 asked Metro Health if it is possible the virus can still be active in the person even if the symptoms have gone away.

"We have seen that viruses continue to be shed even after symptoms improve but like I said we don't know what that means," Dr. Kurian answered.

"If that person is infectious, can that person transmit the illness, so there are a lot of uncertainties too."

Uncertainties that don't sit well with Tovar and Bustamante.

"I'm still trying to be cautious as well for the people around me. I mean there's not enough science to say if I could get it again or if I am still sick," Bustamante said.

Tovar has since opted to be re-tested, as he hopes health leaders reconsider the criteria to clear someone as recovered.

"I think retesting is important not only for peace of mind for the person but peace of mind for their families."

RELATED: Trump hopes to hold 'massive rallies' soon; talks reopening US with industry leaders

RELATED: Real-time updates: Three total deaths reported at Floresville home for Texas veterans

RELATED: San Antonio Zoo changes gears, becoming a drive-thru

RELATED: SBA: Small businesses moving to front of loan application line for one night

RELATED: President Trump says he won't extend federal social distancing guidelines