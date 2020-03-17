HOUSTON — Tonight we’re answering your questions about COVID-19 and its impact on our lives.

Can you catch it twice? Are postal workers safe? Why are the malls still open?

These are the facts that we have been able to gather at this point.

1. Viewer Question: "My husband is a (postal) carrier and I’m worried about his safety. I think the post office needs to close for a week also. Mail comes in from everywhere.”

KHOU-11 reached out to the U.S. Postal Service and was given this response:

"Both the CDC and the World Health Organization have indicated that there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through the mail.”

2. Viewer Question: "Why aren’t the local malls being shut down because of the coronavirus?”

We reached out to some of the biggest malls in the Houston area and posed the question. They directed us to the information on their websites which showed modifications in business hours and cleaning procedures.

Memorial City Mall's website states it is currently open from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. on weekdays.

Planned events at the mall have been canceled for the next several weeks.

The mall has also shut down children's community play areas inside of the mall and increased all sanitation procedures.

The Galleria's website states the mall is open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. during the week.

The Woodlands Mall did not respond to our request, however, it is still open according to its website, with new hours from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. on weekdays.

3. Viewer question: “Can you catch the coronavirus twice?”

We called the Texas Medical Association to find a doctor working on the latest developments on the COVID-19 outbreak.

“That's a great question," says John Carlo, M.D. with the Texas Medical Association's COVID-19 Task Force. "So theoretically, no. We think that when you’ve got an infection you can’t get it twice, you know if you’ve got an infection you’d be immune. However, it’s too early to tell. We did hear some reports, from Japan particularly, that indicate it might be a repeat infection. But normally, when you get COVID-19, you’d recover and be immune.”

Things are changing dramatically every day, so if you have a question, we’ll try to get it answered. Go to KHOU.com where you can submit a question in our comments section.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Matagorda County man in late 90s with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 died Sunday; confirmed positive Monday

RELATED: List: Houston-area school district, university closures amid coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Houston-area bars forced to close, dining-in no longer allowed at restaurants for next 15 days