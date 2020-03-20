SAN ANTONIO — Editor's Note: The above video was originally published March 18.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg took to social media Thursday night to urge citizens to take certain "preventative measures" to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, new numbers released by San Antonio Metro Health confirmed community spread of the virus, now a pandemic, throughout the city.

"This is not an unexpected occurrence," Nirenberg explained on Facebook, "as the CDC's testing qualifiers have become less restrictive.

"Testing 'capacity' is not an issue for San Antonio or Bexar County. If your doctor recommends a COVID-19 test, you will be tested."

Nirenberg asked San Antonio residents to take action to prevent further community spread through measures such as practicing social distancing, washing hands, cleaning frequently touched surfaces, and staying home when sick.

If a resident does feel ill, Nirenberg says to "call your doctor."

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, there are 29 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county; 6 of those are considered community transmitted, which Nirenberg defines as "having no known source."

Eleven positive cases are still under investigation by health officials.

