Amid a massive spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, could San Antonio shut down again?

SAN ANTONIO — It’s no secret -- coronavirus cases are on the rise.

“COVID-19 is now spreading at an unacceptable rate in Texas,” Governor Greg Abbott said.

So much so that Governor Abbott announced he’s allowing local leaders to impose limits on outdoor gathering of more than a hundred people.

San Antonio city officials wasted no time in enforcing the limit during Tuesday’s coronavirus update press conference.

“The judge and I are updating out emergency orders today to prohibit outdoor gatherings of over 100 people,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.

When it comes to a potential second shutdown as a result from this latest surge, Mayor Nirenberg made it very clear that decisions on shutting down would come from the state.

“We don’t have the level on local control on the situation as we need in urban communities. We need to slow the pace of re-opening and get everybody back on the same page with how important it is to practice the guidance from the health authority,” Mayor Nirenberg.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff has said he doesn't want a second shutdown to happen. As far as slowing the spread, the mayor says it’s going to be up to the people in Bexar County.