American Airlines is giving amenity kits, normally a perk for first-class passengers, to doctors and nurses who are staying in hotels after treating COVID-19 patients.

The kits include a toothbrush, toothpaste, eye mask, lip balm, tissues and lotion.

The Fort Worth-based airline delivered 1,000 of them to Mount Sinai in New York and another 2,400 amenity kits to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

Mount Sinai said it would share the amenity kits with both front line medical professionals and patients fighting the coronavirus.

“Mount Sinai is exceptionally proud to have American Airlines as a corporate partner in our continued fight against the coronavirus,” said Mark Kostegan, senior vice president and chief development officer of Mount Sinai Health System, in a written statement provided by the airline.

In addition, American Airlines delivered 5,000 pandemic kits to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., for doctors, researchers and staff there who treat immunocompromised patients with childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

The pandemic kits include a surgical ear loop mask, antiseptic towelette, tissues, soap and gloves.

“We can’t let COVID-19 impact the way we care for others—whether it’s on a plane or in a hospital,” said Ron DeFeo, senior vice president of global engagement for American, in a news release.

DeFeo said health care professionals are working every day to help others.

"Now, we get to do our part, and supply some of the resources that will help protect patients, providers and their loved ones," DeFeo said in the written statement.

American, like every airline in the world, has been hit hard financially by the sudden and drastic drop in demand for air travel.

Last week, American donated 81,000 pounds of food that would have been used in Admirals Clubs and inflight to food banks in Dallas, Fort Worth, Chicago and Phoenix.

