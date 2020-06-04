Amazon has hired more than 4,600 Texans amid the surge in online buying due to social distancing and stay-at-home orders, the online retailer announced Monday. Many of those workers were impacted by recent layoffs.

The new Texas employees will fill a range of roles, including picking, packing and shipping customer orders and delivering packages to meet the needs of the coronavirus shopping surge.

Many of the workers who were hired were impacted by layoffs related to coronavirus and were previously restaurant cooks, bartenders and servers, flight attendants, teachers, business owners, personal trainers and rideshare drivers, Amazon said in a statement.

Across the country, the retailer has hired 80,000 employees. Training sessions and onboarding include many online options to continue to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

RELATED:

Millions of Americans will soon get stimulus checks. But here's who won't.

MAP: These are the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Dallas-Fort Worth area

Wall Street jumps 7% as markets rally worldwide on virus hopes

Texans in WIC program now have more food options