SAN ANTONIO — All healthy passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship who landed in San Antonio to be quarantined at Jont Base San Antonio-Lackland have now left the Alamo City, according to a Health and Human Services official.

These passengers – which included 75 Texans – landed two weeks ago, and five of them were transported to medical facilities after testing positive. Twenty healthy passengers left Monday, another 75 left on Tuesday and the last seven left Wednesday morning.

Fifteen total travelers have tested positive after being brought to Lackland: one directly from Wuhan, China; nine from the Diamond Princess cruise ship; and five from the Grand Princess.

The end of the cruise ship passengers' quarantine periods at Lackland AFB marks a milestone of sorts when it comes to San Antonio's role in the global coronavirus story. Local leaders had not yet issued the Stay Home, Work Safe order that is now in effect in Bexar County, and the county had yet to record its first COVID-19-related death when the passengers arrived.

As of Wednesday night, San Antonio Metro Health officials are confirming 84 coronavirus cases and three deaths so far in Bexar County. Thirty-six of those cases have been deemed travel-related, and 27 are from community spread.

