NEISD: 100% of employees will have had chance to get vaccinated by Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO — North East Independent School District said as of Tuesday, all of its employees will have had the chance to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. In an announcement on Monday, the second largest school district in the San Antonio area shared that 300 employees will get their shots Tuesday.

That's the final day of vaccinations being provided to the district employees by University Health. The vaccinations are being offered from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Wonderland of the Americas Mall on the northwest side.

NEISD said it plans to continue offering rapid COVID-19 tests to asymptomatic and symptomatic students and staff through the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

University Health began the first phase of teacher vaccinations at several San Antonio area school districts in January. They began vaccinating a small group of teachers prioritized by their districts, which included Alamo Heights, East Central, Edgewood, Harlandale, Judson, Northeast ISD, Northside ISD, San Antonio ISD and Southwest ISD.

Earlier this month, the Texas Department of State Health Services notified all vaccine providers that they should immediately include school and child care workers in vaccine administration. The agency got a letter from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services directing states to expand eligibility to include people who work in child care and school operations.

The letter described people eligible as “those who work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers) and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.”