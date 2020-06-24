Alice doctors warn against travel to San Antonio amid COVID-19 spike

A clinic in the small south Texas community is urging its residents to "use extreme caution" if coming to the Alamo City.

SAN ANTONIO — Medical providers in a south Texas community are encouraging local residents to be wary of traveling to San Antonio amid a coronvirus spike, even going so far as to issue its own travel advisory.

Alice Pediatric Clinic, based in the community with less than 20,000 residents about 125 miles away from San Antonio, took to social media to "urge residents to use extreme caution if travel (to San Antonio) cannot be avoided," and also recommends staying away from potential high-density spaces like malls, restaurants and bars.

San Antonio and Bexar County's coronavirus situation has worsened to its worst levels during the ongoing pandemic in recent days. Three new virus-releated deaths were reported by Mayor Ron Nirenberg Wednesady, bringing the local death toll to 100, and the county case total is nearing 7,500.

In Jim Wells County, where Alice is located, just 46 COVID-19 cases had been reported as of Tuesday.

The Alice clinic's post also reminds the public to use face coverings, practica social distancing and wash hands often. It also asks them to "consider self-quarantine on return home and being tested five days later" if they do travel to San Antonio.