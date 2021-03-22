Alamodome taking COVID safety precautions as women's NCAA tournament kicks off

Few fans are allowed, everyone is masking up, and concessions are closed.

SAN ANTONIO — The NCAA women’s basketball tournament has kicked off in San Antonio. It’s the largest event to take place in the city since the beginning of COVID pandemic over one year ago.

Thanks to the coronavirus there were not many people inside the Alamodome. Being on your couch at home watching on TV it’s probably your safest option, but the Alamodome is taking safety precautions very seriously so those people that are coming here have a safe visit.

On the game floor you see a typical basketball game with the referees wearing masks, but once you get outside of the hardwood, big changes.

Players seated 6 feet apart. Not many fans in the stands,but all of them though must be wearing masks inside the building the entire time unless they are eating or drinking.

That’s another thing...most of the concession stands are closed. No lines, no crowded hallways. Tables spaced apart, social distancing reminders all over the floor, and not one water fountain open for drinking. Even in the bathrooms, urinals are blocked off to keep people at a safe distance from each other.