Alamodome offers COVID-19 boosters at drive-thru clinic

SAN ANTONIO — The Alamodome is gearing back up to welcome people to get their COVID-19 vaccinations. This time, eligible people can get their booster shots three days a week just by driving up.

Starting September 29, the shots will be available without an appointment through Metro Health on Wednesdays through Fridays from noon until 8 p.m. You are required to bring your immunization card to confirm the completion of the vaccine series to receive the third dose.