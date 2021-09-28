Alamodome offers COVID-19 boosters at drive-thru clinic

SAN ANTONIO — The Alamodome is gearing back up to welcome people to get their COVID-19 vaccinations. This time, eligible people can get their booster shots three days a week just by driving up.
Starting September 29, the shots will be available without an appointment through Metro Health on Wednesdays through Fridays from noon until 8 p.m. You are required to bring your immunization card to confirm the completion of the vaccine series to receive the third dose.
Earlier this year, the facility served as one of the city's sites of mass vaccination clinics.