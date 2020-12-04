SAN ANTONIO — Like most others, worship services at Alamo Hills Church have gone virtual due to the ongoing pandemic. But that didn't stop parish leaders from wanting to do something special this Easter for their community.

Alamo Hills treated its neighbors with a visit from the Easter bunny—while practicing social distancing, of course. Church leaders alongside the bunny rode around Alamo Ranch streets on Sunday, wishing their neighbors a happy Easter and throwing out candy for the kids.

The group was even escorted by Bexar County deputies.

The church's pastor says he hoped Sunday's parade brought a smile to peoples' faces during a difficult, uncertain time.

"We just want our city to know that you're not alone, that we're together and we're going to get through this," Pastor Roy Farias said.

Farias told KENS 5 they hope to make this a yearly tradition.

