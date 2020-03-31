ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas — During a special meeting on Tuesday, Alamo Heights City Council unanimously approved to extend a disaster declaration through April 13—a move preceded by a new report that the community resides in a specific zip code with the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bexar County.

“Right now, the reason for the declaration is to be in line with San Antonio, and Bexar County as well,” Alamo Heights City Manager Buddy Kuhn said.

Kuhn says that because of how much geographical area the zip code covers, the numbers can look worse than what they really are.

“The thing I want to make clear about zip code 78209 is that it doesn’t just encompass Alamo Heights. It encompasses Alamo Heights, Terrell Hill, Olmas Park and a big chunk of San Antonio as well,” Kuhn said.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, local officials said there were 168 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the county. They estimate that nine to 12 of those cases are in zip code 78209.

Kuhn said that, at this point, the city does not plan to enforce any extra precautions based off these early results.

“I think everyone for the most part is trying to do the right thing," he said. "It seems like our businesses are trying to do the right thing. So we really haven’t had any enforcement issues."

He says he expects the number of confirmed cases to continue to rise as testing efforts ramp up, a message shared by San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

