The Alamo Drafthouse will stay closed this weekend, despite the Governor announcing Monday that theaters can reopen with occupancy restrictions Friday.

The governor said in a news conference Monday that movie theaters, restaurants, retails stores and malls could open Friday at 25 percent capacity and other restrictions.

On Facebook, the Alamo Drafthouse said it would not reopen its Texas theaters this weekend. In the post, the company said many changes need to be made before it can reopen safely.

The full text of the post is below:

"We will not be opening our Texas theaters this weekend.

Opening safely is a very complex project that involves countless new procedures and equipment, all of which require extensive training. This is something we cannot and will not do casually or quickly.

But know this – when we do open, we will be providing the safest possible experience for both our staff and our guests, and we can’t wait to see you all again."